Carolina Panthers

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reveals he has lymph node cancer, ESPN reports

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self-check, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday night.

Rivera tells Schefter that its lymph node cancer and it is in the early stages and is considered "very treatable and curable."

"I was stunned," Rivera said. "But I was angry because I feel like, I feel like, I'm in best health I've been in."


Rivera, 58, revealed to his team he had cancer Thursday night. Schefter tweeting, "Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, 'I'm going to be a little more cranky, so don't piss me off.' "

Rivera now works as the head coach of the Washington Football Team.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarolina panthersfootballcancerwashington redskins
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' Russell Okung refutes report he considered retirement if coronavirus pandemic worsened
Source: Panthers' Russell Okung mulling retirement over coronavirus concern
NFL training camp 2020: Teddy Bridgewater in uniform; Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald play chess
NFL training camp 2020: Bucs' Tom Brady turns 43, Steelers' Big Ben throws
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife of man killed by CCSO deputy says she asked VA for help
Live: Democratic National Convention wraps with Joe Biden
UNC-Chapel Hill pauses undergraduate classes until Wednesday
LATEST: NC State identifies 2 additional COVID-19 clusters
NC Democrats excited for last night of DNC
'Buyer protected' used car scam rampant online
Cyclist attacked on Raleigh greenway dies
Show More
Hackers disrupt NC school districts during online classes
Shift to new data system causes COVID-19 data confusion
2 tropical depressions expected to become named storms soon
Double amputee rowing through life despite COVID-19 pandemic
NC State to move classes online due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News