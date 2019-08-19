Sports

Freshman Howell named UNC's starting quarterback

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After months of wondering, the North Carolina football team has finally decided on a starting quarterback.

Sam Howell, the true freshman from Monroe, earned the starting role over Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder.

Howell proved to the coaches he has the best combination of arm strength and athletic ability between the three quarterbacks.

"We've been looking at our quarterback situation very closely," head coach Mack Brown said."And we're concerned about not having enough leadership on offense and one of your true leaders has to be your quarterback. The guys are in a tough spot because all three of them are good enough and all three of them are working hard enough, but Sam Howell will start taking the snaps with the blue team, our first team."

Brown did say the quarterback situation could change before the opener on August 31 against South Carolina.

"The difference right now is Sam has been more consistent than the other two," Brown said. "And Jace has had some up-and-down injuries and Cade's had a bit of a sore arm, too, and Sam hasn't been hurt."
