Game of the Week: Holly Springs Hawks invade Apex Friendship Patriots 24-21

The Holly Springs Hawks invaded the Apex Friendship Patriots by locking down a 24-21 win.

The Hawks take the first opening score up to 14-0 against the Patriots.

Friendship would begin to make the comeback after Scott Sidney brings the score back up to 21-14.

The game ties, after Sam Lersch finds Drew Miller, but not for long after Holly Springs late in the fourth quarter when sophomore Payton Sowers knocks the game-winning field goal through leading the Hawks to their 24-21 win against the Patriots.

