RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Heritage Huskies won the 4A girls soccer state title Saturday at NC State after beating the Pinecrest Patriots 1-1 (4-2 in PKs).The win marks the first 4A state title for Heritage.The two overtime periods went by without a goal. Thus, it moved to the golden goal portion of overtime.Both teams had solid opportunities in the golden goal periods, but neither team was able to score.In penalty kicks, Heritage trailed 1-0 after one round, but scored on each of its next four attempts to win the game. Pinecrest missed twice.