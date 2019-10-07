Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - -- Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.The Hurricanes improved to 3-0, overcoming third-period deficits and winning after regulation in each. Carolina won its opener over Montreal in a shootout on Thursday night, then beat Washington in overtime on Saturday night.Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina, and the Hurricanes held the Lightning to just two shots in the final two periods. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves for Carolina.Tyler Johnson, Kevin Shattenkirk and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and former Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves.Hamilton tied it on a power play with 7:12 left in the third period.Haula's power-play goal, off Hamilton rebound, cut it to 3-2 with 6:11 left in the second.