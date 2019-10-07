Sports

Hurricanes rally to beat Lightning in overtime

Tampa Bay Lightning's Mathieu Joseph (7) moves the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Gardiner (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - -- Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:53 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

The Hurricanes improved to 3-0, overcoming third-period deficits and winning after regulation in each. Carolina won its opener over Montreal in a shootout on Thursday night, then beat Washington in overtime on Saturday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce and Erik Haula also scored for Carolina, and the Hurricanes held the Lightning to just two shots in the final two periods. Petr Mrazek made 10 saves for Carolina.

Tyler Johnson, Kevin Shattenkirk and Steven Stamkos scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and former Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves.

Hamilton tied it on a power play with 7:12 left in the third period.

Haula's power-play goal, off Hamilton rebound, cut it to 3-2 with 6:11 left in the second.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighhockeycarolina hurricanestampa bay lightning
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rev. Franklin Graham addresses political climate in prayer
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Durham 9-year-old girl writes book inspired by her father
Weather: Finally feeling like fall with 70s all week
Show More
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Duke falls to Pitt 33-30 after 23-point comeback
Duke Chapel hosting Blessing of the Animals event
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
More TOP STORIES News