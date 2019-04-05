North Carolina native Jerry Stackhouse agrees to become Vanderbilt's head basketball coach, per ESPN sources

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to a six-year contract to become Vanderbilt’s head coach, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 5, 2019
Stackhouse was a star high school player at Kinston High School in the 1990s. He then played his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.
Stackhouse went on to star at the University of North Carolina. He played from 1993-1995.
ALSO: Stackhouse's Tar Heel teammate Rasheed Wallace named head coach at Jordan High School
In his sophomore season at UNC, Stackhouse averaged over 19 points per game, shooting over 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from behind the arc. He led the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1995 and was named an All-American.
Stackhouse went to the NBA after that season (although he continued to take classes and earned his degree from UNC in 1999). He was selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Stackhouse went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA, earning two All-Star appearances.
As for his coaching experience, Stackhouse was most recently an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. Before that, he was named D-League Coach of the Year. He also has experience running his own AAU program.
Stackhouse will replace Bryce Drew, who was fired after going 40-59 in three seasons at Vanderbilt.