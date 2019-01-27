SPORTS

Kea, North Carolina women upset No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73

(AP)

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
For the first time since Feb. 25, 2006, the University of North Carolina upset a number one ranked team, beating Notre Dame 78-73.

This is the third win over a top-ranked opponent for Carolina.


The Irish tried to fight back using an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter but Carolina maintained and pulled off the upset.

Paris Kea lead the way with 30 points and 10 assists. Stephanie Watts had 19 points and Janelle Bailey finished with 16 of her own.

Four Irish finished in double figures: Marina Mabrey (20), Jessica Shepard (19), Brianna Turner (19) and Arike Ogunbowale (13).

Carolina now improves to 12-9 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

The Tar Heels host Georgia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
