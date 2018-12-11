Mack Brown goes 'Longo' for an offensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --New North Carolina football coach Mack Brown has added three coaches to his staff.
They are:
- Phil Longo/Offensive Coordinator-QB's
- Lonnie Galloway/Wide Receivers
- Brandon Jones/Offensive Line
"Phil Longo, Lonnie Galloway and Brandon Jones are three outstanding coaches, recruiters, teachers and mentors of young men," Brown said.
"Phil has been one of the most successful play callers in college football for many years and at every level. Lonnie and Brandon have tremendous ties to the state of North Carolina and will continue to build on their strong relationships with the great high school coaches in this state," Brown added. I am so excited at how our coaching staff is taking shape and look forward to announcing the final pieces very soon."
Longo comes from Ole Miss where he spent the past two seasons. The Rebels are averaging 31 points a game, down a tick from last season. His offense ranks 9th in total yards at close to 500 per game.
Galloway spent the last four seasons at Louisville. He's quite familiar with the Triangle, having played at Western Carolina (1990-93) as well as coaching stints at Elon, Appalachian State, and Wake Forest.
Jones was poached from Texas Tech where he was coaching the same position. From 2010-2014, Jones coached the OL at East Carolina.
The trio joins Jay Batemen, who was hired as co-defensive coordinator with Tommy Thigpen. Five more Brown hires include Tim Brewster who will coach tight ends, defensive line coach Tim Cross and former Tar Heel Dre Bly who's in charge of the cornerbacks.