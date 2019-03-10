Sports

NC State club hockey prepares to head to D-II nationals

EMBED <>More Videos

NC State club hockey prepares to head to the D-II nationals

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The NC State club hockey team has been granted the opportunity to compete at the D-II nationals in Frisco, Texas, later this month.

The team is the first ACC team to advance to nationals.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The 27-0 Wolfpack won the ACC championship and regionals and are now heading to Texas for the nationals.

As a club sport, the team has to cover their own expenses for the trip. Including airfare, hotels, and buses, the Pack expects the trip to cost around $35,000. They even created a GoFundMe to help with the cost.

The Carolina Hurricanes also stepped up to help with expenses by offering a ticket promotion during its last game against the Winnipeg Jets. Altogether, they helped the team raise almost $1,600.

The team's first game of nationals is March 22 at 4:30 p.m. against University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnc statesports
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body cam footage of Nash County deputy-involved shooting released
2 planes collide at Charlotte-Douglas ahead of takeoff, officials say
NC fire chief seriously hurt in snow skiing accident, officials say
Police investigating after 2 found shot in Zebulon
Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Trump expected to seek $8.6B for border wall in new budget
Show More
Man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
Planters Nutmobile stops in Raleigh
30 hurt in heavy turbulence on flight that landed at JFK
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
More TOP STORIES News