NC State club hockey prepares to head to D-II nationals

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The NC State club hockey team has been granted the opportunity to compete at the D-II nationals in Frisco, Texas, later this month.
The team is the first ACC team to advance to nationals.
The 27-0 Wolfpack won the ACC championship and regionals and are now heading to Texas for the nationals.
As a club sport, the team has to cover their own expenses for the trip. Including airfare, hotels, and buses, the Pack expects the trip to cost around $35,000. They even created a GoFundMe to help with the cost.
The Carolina Hurricanes also stepped up to help with expenses by offering a ticket promotion during its last game against the Winnipeg Jets. Altogether, they helped the team raise almost $1,600.
The team's first game of nationals is March 22 at 4:30 p.m. against University of Massachusetts Amherst.
