NC State receives Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over basketball program investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State University received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Tuesday outlining allegations of rule violations related to the men's basketball program under the direction of former head coach Mark Gottfried during the 2014-2017 timeframe.The Notice of Allegations is the expected next step in an NCAA process following the federal government's inquiry into college basketball. NC State received a verbal Notice of Inquiry from the NCAA in October 2018.NC State said it has voluntarily and fully cooperated and will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA throughout the process."NC State is committed to the highest levels of compliance, honesty and integrity," said Chancellor Randy Woodson. "As the university carefully reviews the NCAA's allegations and thoroughly evaluates the evidence in order to determine our response, we are prepared to be accountable where we believe it is appropriate and to vigorously defend this great university and its Athletics program where we feel it is necessary."No current NC State coaches are named or implicated in the allegations.NC State has 90 days to provide a written response, then the NCAA will set a hearing date.The allegations state that from September 2014 through March 2017, Orlando Early, then men's basketball assistant coach and lead recruiter, violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct.Early and the men's basketball staff members arranged for and/or provided Dennis Smith Jr. and individuals associated with him approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits.Smith competed in 32 games and received actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.The notice of allegations also states, "It is alleged that on nine occasions from January through March 2016, men's basketball staff members violated NCAA recruiting restrictions when they provided approximately $862 in impermissible benefits in the form of 14 complimentary admissions."The notice ends by asking NC State to submit the three previous fiscal years' total budgets for all involved sport programs.