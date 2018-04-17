NC STATE UNIVERSITY

NC State releases timeline regarding school's response to the FBI's college basketball probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One week after more charges were filed in connection to the FBI's probe into college basketball, NC State is releasing more information about its response to the investigation.

The indictment released last week alleged that three Adidas executives defrauded four universities -- including NC State -- by funneling payments to the families of high school players in connection with the players' commitments to play at the schools, with the expectation that the players would later sign endorsement deals with Adidas upon turning professional.
NC State released the following timeline on Tuesday regarding its response to the investigation:


  • On September 26, 2017, NC State officials learned from the media about the U.S. Attorney's Office announcing a series of complaints against Adidas, several college programs and top prospects in college basketball. There was no mention of NC State.
    In response, because NC State Athletics is sponsored by Adidas and to err on the side of caution, the Office of General Counsel and Athletics' Compliance staff proactively contacted current and former basketball coaches asking whether they had any knowledge or involvement related to the allegations coming from the U.S. Attorney's Office. All stated they had neither any knowledge of nor involvement in the subject matter related to the FBI's investigation.

  • On October 19, 2017, NC State's General Counsel spoke with a Wilmington registered sports agent who stated he believed Dennis Smith, Jr. attended NC State due to influence by Adidas through Dennis Smith, Sr. The agent did not provide specifics about any other individuals involved. General Counsel informed the agent she would both report the information and further investigate. General Counsel directed Athletics Compliance staff to conduct an in-person interview with the sports agent.

  • On October 25, 2017, Athletics Compliance staff conducted a face-to-face interview with the agent. The agent stated having no direct knowledge of any payments and declined to share names of anyone who might be involved. He also stated that no NC State employees were involved, and had no information that Dennis Smith Jr. was involved.

  • On October 30, 2017, Athletics Compliance sent the agent a letter via certified mail outlining details of the interview for confirmation, providing the agent time to review and provide any corrections. The agent did not respond with any corrections.
    After providing the agent time to respond, General Counsel called the FBI providing them information from the agent's report in case it was germane to the federal investigation.

  • On January 16, 2018, the U.S. Attorney contacted NC State's General Counsel about the forthcoming grand jury subpoena, stressing the need to keep the investigation details confidential. University officials began collecting records requested in the subpoena. Stressing confidentiality, only a handful of individuals who needed to know to collect records were informed: no coaches or student-athletes were informed about the subpoena.

  • On March 9, 2018, NC State confirmed - with awareness of the Southern District of New York - that the university had received a subpoena on January 16.

  • On March 16, 2018, in consultation with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office, NC State released the subpoena under the North Carolina Public Records Act to the media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnc statenc state universityNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE UNIVERSITY
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
Your crackers are tainted with salmonella. This might be why
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
NC State graduate to compete at Pirelli World Challenge
HOW IT'S MADE: NC State's Howling Cow ice cream
More nc state university
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News