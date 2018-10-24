NCCU Eagles take flight to tip off hoops season

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The NC Central men's and women's basketball team tipped off the 2018-19 hoops season on Wednesday night at McDougland-McLendon Arena.
"Flight Night" consisted of music, a skills competition and of course a dunk contest.
The men won the MEAC Tournament last season before being quickly eliminated in the NCAA tournament. They're hoping for a stronger finish this season.
It’s basketball time at @NCCU @NCCU_MBB @NCCUAthletics @djdoublej919 pic.twitter.com/enHv99PxsV— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 24, 2018
Your 2018-19 men and women’s @NCCU basketball teams. @NCCUAthletics pic.twitter.com/rc44bpQTv6— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 25, 2018