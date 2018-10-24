SPORTS

NCCU Eagles take flight to tip off hoops season

Flight Night marked the unofficial start of NC Central's basketball season Wednesday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The NC Central men's and women's basketball team tipped off the 2018-19 hoops season on Wednesday night at McDougland-McLendon Arena.

"Flight Night" consisted of music, a skills competition and of course a dunk contest.

The men won the MEAC Tournament last season before being quickly eliminated in the NCAA tournament. They're hoping for a stronger finish this season.

