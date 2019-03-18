NCCU has chance to make history in NCAA Tournament

This year, the Eagles will be facing off against North Dakota State in the First Four.
The @NCCUAthletics men’s basketball team is going dancing with a chance to play @DukeMBB #NCCU @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/HmbkKPilCw— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 17, 2019
The Eagles can make history with a win over North Dakota State since it would be the first NCAA Tournament win in the program's history.
If Central wins, they will advance to face No. 1 overall seed Duke in Columbia, SC.