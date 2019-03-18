NCCU has chance to make history in NCAA Tournament

The NC Central men's basketball team is making its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament. The team's previous trips were in 2014, 2017, and 2018.This year, the Eagles will be facing off against North Dakota State in the First Four.The Eagles can make history with a win over North Dakota State since it would be the first NCAA Tournament win in the program's history.If Central wins, they will advance to face No. 1 overall seed Duke in Columbia, SC.