Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger fined $5k for wearing Apple Watch on sideline during game: ESPN

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was reportedly slapped with a $5,000 fine after wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline of last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fine, according to an ESPN source, was an NFL uniform violation. The league rules ban electric devices that transmit messaging.

Roethlisberger recently underwent surgery on his right elbow as he watched the Monday Night Football game from the sideline. Photos from the game showed Roethlisberger wearing an Apple Watch with a black band on his left wrist next to his wrist coach on his forearm.

Roethlisberger was said to be "livid" about the fine and is appealing it, a source told the network.

ESPN reported: "His issue is that he never received any advanced warning that he could be in violation, only a fine letter for wearing the device -- which he didn't even realize he had on, according to sources."

The Steelers beat the Bengals 27-3. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaapple watchpittsburgh steelersnflfootball
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Biggest Week 5 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Singletary, Conner and more
Tabasco shots, baths and gross gloves: The best rituals and superstitions on all 32 NFL teams
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus how to improve playoff chances
Biggest Week 4 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Hilton, Edelman, Jeffery and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Franklin Graham to make tour stop in Raleigh
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Durham 9-year-old girl writes book inspired by her father
Weather: Finally feeling like fall with 70s all week
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Duke falls to Pitt 33-30 after 23-point comeback
Duke Chapel hosting Blessing of the Animals event
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
More TOP STORIES News