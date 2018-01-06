SPORTS

No. 2 Duke falls on the road to unranked NC State

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) guards North Carolina State's Allerik Freeman (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

No. 2 Duke falls on the road to unranked NC State, 96-85.
Duke is now 13-2, 1-2 in conference play. NC State secures its first ACC win and is 11-5, 1-2 in conference play.


Omer Yurtseven had 16 points while Torin Dorn hit two huge 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes to help North Carolina State upset No. 2 Duke 96-85 on Saturday night.

It was the second win against a No. 2-ranked team this season for N.C. State (11-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which upset Arizona in November.



The Wolfpack shot 55 percent after halftime, though the two biggest shots came from Dorn.

He first hit a 3 from the corner over an oncoming Marvin Bagley III with 2:02 left and N.C. State protecting a four-point lead. Then Dorn hit one to beat the shot clock on an inbounds pass while being fouled by Javin DeLaurier, a four-point play that pushed the Wolfpack to a 91-80 lead with 1:06 left.

Bagley finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-2, 1-2), who couldn't slow the Wolfpack's offense all night.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils have encountered plenty of trouble after making the 25-mile drive from campus in Raleigh in recent years. They had lost three of their last five here against the Wolfpack dating to 2010 -- including a double-digit loss in their national-championship season in 2015 -- and also suffered a first-round NCAA Tournament upset loss to Mercer in PNC Arena in 2014. Now they can add another frustrating moment to that growing list.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had managed a big-stage moment once this year with its Arizona win to start the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in easily the best win of first-year coach Kevin Keatts' brief tenure. His team sure found a way to top it for his first ACC win, continually answering every surge by the Blue Devils after halftime in a game that ended with the rowdy home fans storming to midcourt at the horn.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

N.C. State: No. 25 Clemson visits the Wolfpack on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsNC State Wolfpack
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News