No. 8 UNC too much for NC State to handle in 113-96 win

#UNC puts up 56 on #NCSU in the first half shooting 53% from the floor... State is shooting 50% with 40 points and 13 team fouls. #ABC11 #UNCvsNCSU — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 6, 2019

No. 8 North Carolina overpowered N.C. State, 113-96, starting with a barrage of first-half points en route to scoring the most points ever against their Tobacco Road rivals from Raleigh.The Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came in hot, having set a program record with 53 made 3s in their previous five games. The Tar Heels connected on 5 of their 12 shots from long distance in the first half and finished with 21 3-pointers.Despite an improvement on offense from the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), who scored a mindnumbing 24 points in a 23-point loss to Virginia Tech, fouls caused the Pack's hopes to crumble early.Every NC State player except for CJ Bryce had at least one foul in the first half. The team finished with 28 fouls.North Carolina finished with 56 points in the first half, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and continued that dominance in the second half. The Heels finished the game shooting 56.1 percent from the floor.Coby White dominated for the Heels, finishing with 21 points. Luke Maye recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 31 points and 12 boards.Markell Johnson continued to struggle for State, playing just 18 minutes and scoring 6 points.Braxton Beverly bounced back from his 0-12 performance against Virginia Tech by going 4--5 from 3-point range and finishing with 17 points.NC State travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday while UNC hosts Miami.