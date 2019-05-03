Sports

Once nearly in last place, Canes just a win away from Conference Finals

PNC will be rocking again Friday night as the Canes go for a sweep of the Islanders.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Say that one more time.

Four months ago, the Canes were two points out of last place in the entire NHL.

From the storm surge to a bunch of jerks and some porcine along the way, the Carolina Hurricanes are once again relevant.

The Canes pulled off the unimaginable, taking down Washington, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, at their place in a Game 7.

That momentum from round one has carried into round two. The Canes are on a five-game winning streak, tied for their longest of the season.

Is it the lucky pig? Is it the mix of the old and young players? Is it the new coach? One can't know for certain. The only thing we can say for certain is that this team has heart. This team continues to find a way to win even with a backup goalie.

READ MORE: Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon says Raleigh starting to feel like a hockey town again

The Carolina Hurricanes want this just as much as their fans do.

The Canes are 4-0 at home during the playoffs with a chance to go 5-0 Friday night against the New York Islanders and advance to yet another round.
