Carolina Panthers

'This is coming:' Panthers coach Rhule sends videos of packed Canes game to McCaffrey, other players

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Panthers coach sends videos of Canes game to McCaffrey, other guys

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since being hired in January 2020, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hasn't been able to spend much time with fans because of the pandemic until Tuesday night when he sounded the siren at the Carolina Hurricanes game.

"I appreciate the fans," Rhule said. "I'd say tonight if there's anything that's had me excited it's being here, seeing the crowd. I'm still excited from doing that. Seeing the crowd, seeing the energy, I think they've done an amazing job. It gives you so much excitement about sports is back."

Because of the pandemic, Rhule has yet to coach in front of a packed Bank of America Stadium and seeing a full PNC Arena excites him for the upcoming season.



"I took a video, I sent it to my son," he said. "Then, I sent it to McCaffrey and a couple of other guys. This is coming. I can't wait."

The Panthers will have new players on the field this season, most notably quarterback Sam Darnold.

"I'm a coach," Rhule said. "I like to coach. I like our team. I'm excited to get them back out there. We have a lot of work to do. I'm really excited to get to training camp and get down to Wofford and get around the fans, try to build a brotherhood, a team slowly and then hit the season and try to go make something happen.

The Panthers haven't made the playoffs in three seasons, whereas the Carolina Hurricanes have played in the postseason the past three seasons, something Rhule says can be contagious.

"I think the thing we say, every team in the NFL says they want to go to the playoffs so who is willing to put the work in, who is willing to be there. I love the way our team has worked during OTAs we have a bunch of guys that are working hard. We're acting like a playoff team we just have to go do it on the field."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighcharlottecarolina pantherscarolina hurricanessports
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Ex-Carolina Panthers LB Thomas Davis posts images of garage break-in and wrecked McLaren, offers ...
TJ Olsen, son of former Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen, says 'thank you' for support following h...
Son of former Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen receives heart transplant
Carolina Panthers moving rookie standout Jeremy Chinn from linebacker to safety
TOP STORIES
NC providers report 8th straight week of declining vaccinations
Man seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting: Police
New Starbucks, Chase Bank bring change of scenery to Durham's 9th Street
Canes eliminated from playoffs after 2-0 loss in Game 5
Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license
Calif. man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days
Only vaccinated guests can dine inside Players Retreat when it reopens
Show More
Fayetteville moves forward with police advisory board
Bears stealing backpacks, food on North Carolina trails
Businesses ready for return of downtown Raleigh festivals
LATEST: 50% of adults in NC are fully vaccinated
Trucking sees pay, benefits spike as industry seeks more drivers
More TOP STORIES News