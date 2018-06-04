SPORTS

Panthers' McCaffrey talks about helping save a life

Christian McCaffrey witnessed a man tumble off the side of a cliff and fall. (WTVD)

Christian McCaffrey was home in Colorado and went out for a standard hike with two of his brothers and a buddy back in March.

That's when the Panthers running back's life took a sudden turn.

He witnessed 72-year-old Dan Smoker Sr. tumble off the side of a cliff and fall, almost certainly to his death.

It turned out he wasn't dead, but Smoker was in big trouble, with a raft of internal injuries.

McCaffrey called 911 and his buddy and brother helped attend to Smoker and his 13-year-old grandson, who had also been along for the hike.

Eleven minutes later paramedics arrived on the scene.


After five and a half weeks in the hospital, Smoker has now recovered and the families have kept in touch.

In fact, at McCaffrey's invite, the Smokers will attend a Panthers game this season in Charlotte.


Monday, McCaffrey spoke at length about the incident and how it's impacted his life.
