Pigskin Preview rings in college football season in the Triangle

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While the games remain weeks away, the anticipation has begun ahead of college football season.ACC Kickoff just wrapped up in Charlotte, and Friday, the annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview was held in Cary.For roughly 90 minutes or so, David Cutliffe of Duke, Dave Doeren of NC State, Mack Brown of UNC, Trei Oliver of NC Central and ECU's Mike Houston palled around and told stories of why they do what they do.There was plenty of turnover this year.Mack Brown is obviously back--but he was indeed a newcomer to this event, and he was joined by fellow first-timers Oliver and Houston.