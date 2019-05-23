Pinecrest, Heritage battle for first girls soccer 4A state championship

Pinecrest (26-0-1) and Heritage (19-3), two teams that have never been to the state championship game, will battle each other Saturday in the 4A girls soccer title game.For Heritage, it would be the school's first team state title.The Huskies knocked off the No. 2 team in the state, Wilmington Hoggard, on Tuesday night to advance to the state championship match.Pinecrest was knocked out of the tournament last year in the semifinals. The Panthers are using that as fuel and haven't lost a game since.The game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at NC State University.