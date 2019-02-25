SPORTS

Shaw basketball's Amir Hinton wins CIAA Player of Year award

Amir Hinton of the Shaw Bears is the 2019 CIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

The league made that announcement Monday at the CIAA Tip-Off Awards breakfast in Charlotte. The honor hardly comes as a surprise as Hinton leads all of Division II in scoring at just over 30 points per game. He's also in the top three in the CIAA in assists and steals.
Hinton, a junior, powered the Bears to the South Division title and a number one seed in the CIAA tournament. They'll open play Wednesday night vs the winner of St. Augustine's and Lincoln.

Amir is garnering some NBA draft buzz as well based off his prolific season. ESPN's draft scouts have him rated the 49th best prospect this year.

Related Topics:
sportscollege basketballbasketballsportsRaleigh
SPORTS
