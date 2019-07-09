Sports

2019 ESPYs: Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for 'Best Viral Sports Moment'

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. -- One of the biggest nights in sports is Wednesday and a suburban Chicago nun will be in the spotlight at the ESPY awards.

Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights held a send-off for Sister Mary Jo Sobcieck as she heads to Los Angeles for the ESPYs.

It's all thanks to this first pitch she threw out last August during Marian Catholic High School's night at a Chicago White Sox game. Bouncing the ball off of her bicep, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw a perfect pitch and the fans roared!

With that, she became a viral sensation. She is now nominated for an ESPY Award for "best viral sports moment."

Sister Mary Jo showed off her arm on Windy City Live Tuesday as she prepares for her big trip. She says she's trying to stay humble.

"I don't want to have false humility and I hope that's not what it is, but I threw a ball over the plate and if anything, I hope it inspired people who watch it to say, 'I want to just be me and be unapologetically myself,'" Sister Mary Jo said.

Tuesday morning, the theology teacher headed out with a bang, as her high school family held a send-off for her as she heads for the airport.

Fans have the chance to select the ESPY "Best Viral Sports Moment" winner by voting online at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Voting ends when the ESPY Awards begin on Wednesday, July 10.

The ESPYs bring together the sports world to celebrate the best moments of the past year. Sobieck said she's looking forward to meeting this year's recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Watch the 2019 ESPY Awards live from the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on ABC7 at 8 p.m. ET July 10.
