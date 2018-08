Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena

On Wednesday fans got a chance to see the Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick, Andrei Svechnikov, take the ice at PNC Arena.Svechnikov is supposed to join the team immediately, in hopes of making a big impact for the Hurricanes.Skating along with Svechnikov was the Hurricanes 2017 first-round draft pick, Martin Neas, who spent last year playing for the Czech Republic He is also supposed to join the roster this fall.The Canes still are on the hunt for a new goalie.General Manager Don Waddell said they hope to address that within the next week or so.