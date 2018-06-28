Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena

RALEIGH (WTVD) --On Wednesday fans got a chance to see the Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick, Andrei Svechnikov, take the ice at PNC Arena.
. @NHLCanes first-round draft pick, Andrei Svechnikov, takes the ice at #PNC in front of fans for #Summerfest. #ABC11 #NHLCanes @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/pByvH45Qa6— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 27, 2018
Svechnikov is supposed to join the team immediately, in hopes of making a big impact for the Hurricanes.
Andrei Svechnikov getting a feel for his new home. #NHLCanes #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD @NHLCanes @ASvechnikov14 pic.twitter.com/QBCjqpQfoE— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 27, 2018
Skating along with Svechnikov was the Hurricanes 2017 first-round draft pick, Martin Neas, who spent last year playing for the Czech Republic.
Could this duo be the future for the @NHLCanes ? #ABC11 #NHLCanes @ABC11_WTVD @ASvechnikov14 @necas88 pic.twitter.com/kUbfl9JiLW— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 27, 2018
He is also supposed to join the roster this fall.
The Canes still are on the hunt for a new goalie.
General Manager Don Waddell said they hope to address that within the next week or so.