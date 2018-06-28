SPORTS

Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricanes first-round draft pick Andrei Svechnikov took the ice at PNC. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Wednesday fans got a chance to see the Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick, Andrei Svechnikov, take the ice at PNC Arena.


Svechnikov is supposed to join the team immediately, in hopes of making a big impact for the Hurricanes.



Skating along with Svechnikov was the Hurricanes 2017 first-round draft pick, Martin Neas, who spent last year playing for the Czech Republic.


He is also supposed to join the roster this fall.

The Canes still are on the hunt for a new goalie.

General Manager Don Waddell said they hope to address that within the next week or so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricanesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News