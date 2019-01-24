The doctor is in: Woodpeckers name Nate 'Doc' Shaver as manager

The Doctor is in and ready to play ball.The Fayetteville Woodpeckers introduced Nate "Doc" Shaver as the team's first manager on Thursday.Shaver was already a part of the Houston Astros family as he was the development coach for the Buies Creek Astros where he helped lead the club to a Carolina League Championship.Shaver has a doctorate degree in education and plans to use that to help teach young players how to improve both physically and developmentally as well.Meanwhile, the Woodpeckers' new ballpark is still under construction but will be ready for the first game.The grand opening is April 13.