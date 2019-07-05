Sports

Top 5 forward Jalen Johnson commits to Duke

By Jeff Borzello
Top-five rising senior Jalen Johnson announced his commitment to Duke on Thursday.

Johnson chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

A 6-foot-8 small forward from Nicolet High School (Wisconsin), Johnson is ranked No. 4 in the 2020 class. He is the top small forward in the class. He averaged 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and summer for Phenom University.



Johnson is the second five-star commitment for Duke in the 2020 class, joining point guard Jeremy Roach. Johnson and Roach are the lone five-star prospects committed from the rising senior class.

Mike Krzyzewski securing two five-star prospects this early in the process puts Duke on track for yet another highly ranked recruiting class.

The Blue Devils have landed the No. 1 class in two of the past three years and in four of the past six.
