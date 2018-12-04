SPORTS

Top playmaker Ratliff-Williams leaving UNC for NFL Draft

Anthony Ratliff-Williams is declaring for the NFL Draft.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Anthony Ratliff-Williams, the most dynamic playmaker on the UNC football team these past couple of years, will not return for his senior season. The junior wideout will instead make himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Originally recruited as a QB out of Charlotte, Ratliff-Williams burst onto the scene last year as a multi-purpose weapon for the Heels, catching 35 passes for over 600 passes and 6 touchdowns as well as returning two kickoffs for scores. He was first-team All-ACC for his return exploits.



His junior season, while similar statistically, wasn't quite the explosive year many expected but that was largely because of the constant issues UNC had at QB.

The highlight of his career was undoubtedly last year's game at Pitt. In that win, Ratliff-Wiliams returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, threw a TD on a trick play and caught the game-winning score to boot.
