SPORTS

UNC again starts practice with QB spot up for grabs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tar Heels practiced in soggy conditions Friday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina kicked off its fall practice on a soggy Friday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels are awaiting the completion of their new indoor facility, with the latest projection being for midseason.

Anthony Ratliff Williams, poised for a strong season got in his reps at the first practice, as did newly cleared transfer running back Antonio Williams from Ohio State.

The quarterback competition is again wide open this fall with Chazz Surratt probably the favorite, but Nathan Elliott should make a push, too.

Players were not made available for interviews Friday, but the Meet the Heels event is Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballUNC Tar HeelsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NC State begins practice, but offensive chemistry already there
Skinner describes feelings about leaving Raleigh and the Hurricanes
WATCH: Miracle chip shot helps Triangle teen win Junior PGA
USC transfer Cary Angeline to sit first 3 games at NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
LabCorp truck, carrying patient samples, stolen in armed robbery
GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Stedman FD in dire need of volunteer firefighters
Cary PD releases dashcam video of fired trooper stopping motorist
WATCH: Miracle chip shot helps Triangle teen win Junior PGA
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Second-degree murder charge for driver in chase-crash that killed detention officer
Boy, 11, travels more than 6,000 miles without family to NC for prosthetic leg
Man charged after walking into Raleigh church wearing nothing but T-shirt
M.A.I.N. Events in Raleigh: Check out the lineup
More News