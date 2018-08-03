UNC again starts practice with QB spot up for grabs

North Carolina kicked off its fall practice on a soggy Friday at Kenan Stadium.The Tar Heels are awaiting the completion of their new indoor facility, with the latest projection being for midseason.Anthony Ratliff Williams, poised for a strong season got in his reps at the first practice, as did newly cleared transfer running back Antonio Williams from Ohio State.The quarterback competition is again wide open this fall with Chazz Surratt probably the favorite, but Nathan Elliott should make a push, too.Players were not made available for interviews Friday, but the Meet the Heels event is Saturday.