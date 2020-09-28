UNC football schedules game with Western Carolina on Dec. 4

The Tar Heels will face Western Carolina on Friday, Dec. 4 at Kenan Stadium. The two last met on Nov. 17, 2018, when UNC won 49-26.
Previously, UNC had to cancel its Sept. 19 game with UNC Charlotte because several 49ers offensive linemen were placed into quarantine. In August, the Tar Heels suspended their athletic activities after several outbreaks of COVID-19 on campus.
In its only game of 2020, 12th-ranked UNC beat Syracuse 31-6 at home on Sept. 12. The Heels haven't played since then after a scheduled open date on Sept. 26. Efforts to find a game to fill last Saturday's spot were unsuccessful.
The Tar Heels are scheduled to play next on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Boston College. That game will be broadcast on ABC11 starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Catamounts have yet to hit the field and have just three games scheduled for 2020 - Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and UNC.