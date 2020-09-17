UNC football game against UNC-Charlotte canceled due to COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6426477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 2,500 fan cutouts have been printed for Appalachian State, Duke and NC State.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC/UNC Charlotte football game has been canceled after several Charlotte players are in quarantine and some have tested positive for COVID-19.The game was canceled after several UNC Charlotte offensive linemen were placed into quarantine following the University's COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.UNC Charlotte said there have been three positive cases of coronavirus found in football players through testing required by Conference USA. The loss of eligible players to positive tests and quarantining protocols prohibits the team from safely playing the game.The Tar Heels, who won their opening game last Saturday against Syracuse and are ranked 12th nationally in the Associated Press Top 25, will play at ACC foe Boston College on Oct. 3.