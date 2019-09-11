Sports

UNC pilot program tracks classroom attendance of student athletes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina is using new technology to make sure student athletes go to class.

UNC said it has not changed attendance policies for student athletes, but it has launched a pilot program to help make it more efficient to track adherence to the policy.

An unspecified number of student athletes have agreed to participate in the program. They have downloaded an app to their smartphone which allows SpotterEDU to track if they attend their classes.

SpotterEDU is also being used by several other schools, including Duke and NC State.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hilleducationunctechnologyunc tar heelsstudentsunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
NC Special Election: Dan Bishop wins 9th Congressional District seat
Wake County EMS workers aid relief efforts in Ocracoke Island
The 9th District Special Election: How did we get here?
Six dogs to be euthanized after attack involving rabid raccoon
Raleigh doctor chronicles mission to find cure for his own rare illness
Landowner fighting to keep Confederate flag off Highway 70
Show More
Rare, sometimes deadly mosquito-borne virus infects NC resident
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Backlash after radio show appeared to make fun of blind babysitter
Two accused of stealing from several elderly residents in Fayetteville
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
More TOP STORIES News