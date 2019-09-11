UNC pilot program tracks classroom attendance of student athletes

One of our favorite times of the year! #Back2School 📚💡



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina is using new technology to make sure student athletes go to class.UNC said it has not changed attendance policies for student athletes, but it has launched a pilot program to help make it more efficient to track adherence to the policy.An unspecified number of student athletes have agreed to participate in the program. They have downloaded an app to their smartphone which allows SpotterEDU to track if they attend their classes.SpotterEDU is also being used by several other schools, including Duke and NC State.