UNC offensive tackle Charlie Heck drafted by Houston Texans in 126th pick

UNC offensive tackle Charlie Heck was the first Triangle player selected in the 2020 NFL draft, going in the fourth round to the Houston Texans.Heck was the 126th overall pick."This is a dream come true," said Heck. "I've grown up around the NFL all of my life and never thought I'd be in this position. But, through a lot of hard work and dedication, and the support from my family, friends, coaches, and everyone in my life, I now have an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and that's all anyone can ask for. I want to thank the Houston Texans for believing in me and giving me this chance. I promise I will work as hard as I can to be an asset to your franchise. I also want to thank everyone at UNC for their help throughout my time there. I'm so excited and can't wait to get to work."Heck started in 34 of 36 games over his final three seasons with the Tar Heels.Heck blocked for an offense that averaged 474.0 yards per game (12th NCAA/2nd ACC), including 285.8 passing yards per game (3rd ACC) and 188.2 rushing yards per game (4th ACC)."We couldn't be prouder of Charlie and want to congratulate him on this accomplishment," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "It didn't take long for us to see why Charlie would be successful, both in football and in life. He worked hard. He was a leader. He played through injury when he didn't have to. He's just a good young man, who handles himself with class and integrity. The Texans got a good one in Charlie and I expect him to have a long and successful career."Charlie's father Andy Heck was an All-American offensive tackle at Notre Dane and a first-round pick in 1989 by the Seattle Seahawks.