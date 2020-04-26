sports

UNC offensive tackle Charlie Heck drafted by Houston Texans in 126th pick

North Carolina's Charlie Heck speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte (Chuck Burton)

UNC offensive tackle Charlie Heck was the first Triangle player selected in the 2020 NFL draft, going in the fourth round to the Houston Texans.

Heck was the 126th overall pick.

"This is a dream come true," said Heck. "I've grown up around the NFL all of my life and never thought I'd be in this position. But, through a lot of hard work and dedication, and the support from my family, friends, coaches, and everyone in my life, I now have an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and that's all anyone can ask for. I want to thank the Houston Texans for believing in me and giving me this chance. I promise I will work as hard as I can to be an asset to your franchise. I also want to thank everyone at UNC for their help throughout my time there. I'm so excited and can't wait to get to work."

Heck started in 34 of 36 games over his final three seasons with the Tar Heels.

Heck blocked for an offense that averaged 474.0 yards per game (12th NCAA/2nd ACC), including 285.8 passing yards per game (3rd ACC) and 188.2 rushing yards per game (4th ACC).

"We couldn't be prouder of Charlie and want to congratulate him on this accomplishment," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "It didn't take long for us to see why Charlie would be successful, both in football and in life. He worked hard. He was a leader. He played through injury when he didn't have to. He's just a good young man, who handles himself with class and integrity. The Texans got a good one in Charlie and I expect him to have a long and successful career."

Charlie's father Andy Heck was an All-American offensive tackle at Notre Dane and a first-round pick in 1989 by the Seattle Seahawks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillnfl draftsportsunc tar heels
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
UNC's Jason Strowbridge drafted by Miami Dolphins in 5th round
Durham cellist featured in NFL's first virtual draft
NCSU punter raises money for those affected by COVID-19
Going for the gold!🏅 Teen skateboarder to compete in Tokyo for Olympics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 8,623 COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in North Carolina
Moore County deputy shot armed person during disturbance call
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Forecast: Warm and breezy Sunday
Wake County offers clarity on drive-in church services
Man arrested in Garner apartment complex stabbing
Prom, senior night, graduation all canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
UNC design class makes apparel to raise money for frontline workers
Visiting a local park? Don't forget to remain socially distant
Durham cellist featured in NFL's first virtual draft
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform for All Together Now
More TOP STORIES News