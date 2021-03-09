Sports

UNC head coach Roy Williams and his wife Wanda donate $3M to university for scholarships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Men's Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, donated $3 million to the university.

The money is earmarked to help students who may not otherwise be able to afford an education at UNC Chapel Hill.

"The whole world is in a tough situation right now - financially, health wise, everything you can think about," Roy Williams said. "And we are in a position to be able to do something about it. It just seemed like it was the right idea at the right time. We hope others might be encouraged to do some things as well."

Of the Williams' donation, $1.5 million will go to the Carolina Covenant, $1 million will go to Carolina Athletics to endow a scholarship in men's basketball and $500,000 will go to the Chancellor's Science Scholars program.

Both Roy and Wanda are UNC graduates. The university said neither of them wanted to publicize the donation, but university leaders talked them into sharing why they made the donation in an effort to inspire others who are able to step up and help.
