UNC's Roy Williams gets contract extended through 2028

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The head basketball coach at the University of North Carolina plans to continue coaching the team for several more years.
UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Roy Williams had signed an 8-year contract extension. Williams' contract now runs through the 2027-2028 season.
Williams' contract was one of several contracts announced in a press release Wednesday.
UNC also extended its agreement with Nike for 10 more years and agreed to 12 more years with Learfield Communications.
Williams has been one of the most successful college basketball coaches in history. He's 432-128 at UNC over the last 16 seasons. He's won three NCAA titles, been to five Final Fours, won the ACC regular-season eight times, and finished in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll 10 times.
The court at the Dean E. Smith Center was named Roy Williams Court before the start of the 2018-2019 season.
"I'm grateful and humbled in the University's continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program," Williams said.