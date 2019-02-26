SPORTS

WATCH: 7-year-old boy with one arm hits home run

EMBED </>More Videos

Little League player Tommy Morrissey hit a home run at his season opener Saturday afternoon with just one arm!

Bria Kalpen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. --
Who says it always takes two to make a thing go right? Not Little League player Tommy Morrissey. He hit a home run at his season opener Saturday afternoon with just one arm!

Check out the video above to see Tommy's baseball skills in action.

Tommy was born missing most of his left arm, but that has not stopped him from hitting home runs for his Little League team, the St. Louis Cardinals, or from having batting practice against a retiree from the Major League. Just one week prior to the game, Tommy spent the day with the big St. Louis Cardinals and went up against retiree Christopher Carpenter for batting practice.

His all-star swing doesn't just hit home runs - it whips golf balls down the green, too! At age 3, Tommy was deemed a golf prodigy and appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as Fox Sports with Tiger Woods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportslittle leaguedisabilityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Williamson out as No. 3 Duke plays at No. 20 Virginia Tech
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
2019 trade deadline grades for all 31 NHL teams
'Bunch of jerks' jab doesn't slow Carolina Hurricanes post-game antics
More Sports
Top Stories
Proposed bill would require bikes driven on roads to be registered
Mark Harris announces he won't run in new 9th district election
Walgreens employee shot on Valentine's Day leaves hospital
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into police car in Apex
Proposed bill would halt change to grading scale used for school evaluations
73 dead coyotes found behind NC subdivision
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Local doctor warns long allergy season ahead
Show More
Mother, daughter charged with murder of 5 relatives in Pennsylvania
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Escaped pig lured back home with Oreos
Green beans, squash recalled in 9 states over Listeria concerns
Raleigh's Historic Oakwood Cemetery turns 150
More News