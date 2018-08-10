SPORTS

'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout

EMBED </>More Videos

Mike Krzyzewski said it's a step, but the confusion caused by the NCAA leaves a lot left unanswered.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Mike Krzyzewski threw some expert shade at the NCAA on Friday morning, asking if any of the media had watched the news conference earlier this week announcing all the rules changes for college basketball.

His point? There had been no news conference. Indicative, in his mind, of the rudderless state of the college game's leadership.

Krzyzewski called the rules changes "a start" but spent a great deal of time lamenting the lack of a "plan of execution."

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Mike Krzyzewski's in-depth answer to a question about NCAA changes.



Without any explanation from those in charge and any coordination with the other governing bodies they dragged into their announcement (the NBA and USA basketball),

RJ Barrett eager to be Duke's tour guide in Canada
Duke freshman star RJ Barrett will start his college career in very familiar territory next week as the Blue Devils travel to his hometown of Toronto (more specifically Mississauga) for a couple exhibition games before traveling to Montreal for a third.


Coach K feels the NCAA got more than a little out over their skis as it were.

He was most disappointed by the fact that two changes he strongly supported were discarded out of hand by the NCAA voters: Allowing coaches more instructional time with their players in the summer and allowing the Directors of Basketball Ops to actually do some coaching. That's Nolan Smith in Duke's case.

Krzyzewski feels that it's stunting the development of young coaches, and taking away valuable instructional time from the players while coaches are on the road recruiting.

Mostly, Krzyzewski was advocating for leadership and a system that integrates more input from those who know the game inside and out. "Who runs basketball?"

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Mike Krzyzewski discusses the one-and-done rule at Duke media day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilscollege basketballNCAADurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
RJ Barrett eager to be Duke's tour guide on hoops trip to Canada
Michigan, Marquette, Cal investigating potential shoe resales by players
Clayton star Savion Jackson letting faith lead the way
Mike Krzyzewski says NCAA reforms not well coordinated
More Sports
Top Stories
Frustration, hope for parents after contentious WCPSS nursing change
RDU Airport construction could affect your trip
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
Durham wants your vote for new 'I Voted' sticker
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
911 call released in armed theft of LabCorp truck in Durham
14-year-old boy dies after Moore County shooting
Garner Police investigating multiple break-ins
Show More
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Lee County confirms 2 cases of whooping cough
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
Caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old in Chatham County
More News