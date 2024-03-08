Travelers adjust plans for spring break due to restrictions and advisories

Thousands of people are making their plans to jet set during spring break and some of the most popular destinations have new restrictions and advisories.

Thousands of people are making their plans to jet set during spring break and some of the most popular destinations have new restrictions and advisories.

Thousands of people are making their plans to jet set during spring break and some of the most popular destinations have new restrictions and advisories.

Thousands of people are making their plans to jet set during spring break and some of the most popular destinations have new restrictions and advisories.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are making their plans to jet set during spring break and some of the most popular destinations have new restrictions and advisories.

ABC11 talked with some UNC students who start their spring break today.

"Just me and a couple buddies just go down there and go to the beach with some jet skis just to get some time off from college," said UNC senior J.J. Jones.

He is hoping on a flight to Destin, Florida which was their second choice.

"We wanted to go to Cancun at first, but those flights were a little expensive," he said.

They saved a little money and maybe some headaches as the U.S. is warning travelers to take extra precautions when traveling to some popular destinations this year, including Mexico which has been under a travel advisory since last August.

Jamaica has been under a level 3 travel advisory since 2022 and the Bahamas are under a level 2 travel advisory.

Jones and his friends opted to stay in the states, but is also avoiding another hot spot.

"We saw that those places can get a little bit dangerous and with Miami doing the curfew and things like that we wanted to go somewhere safe, but also a place where we can have some fun so I feel like Florida was the best option for us," said Jones.

Anna Tuyshkovets is a junior at UNC and is heading to Miami.

"Really excited cause I was waiting for this spring break. Midterms have been crazy and I just need some rest," she said.

Miami recently released a video asking to break up with spring breakers and are implementing new curfews and penalties in hopes of deterring wild vacationers.

Tuyshkovets is hoping the restrictions don't cause to many problems.

"Since I'm from Ukraine I don't want to be restricted under that cause I was facing that during winter break and I don't want it to remind me about all of that stuff. So if we can find a place to travel near Miami to travel somewhere different I think that we will be able."

As with any other busy time of the year it is important to get to the airport early and make sure you have a safety plan in place.