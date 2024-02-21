Parents of Early College students hopeful in wait for St. Augustine's accreditation appeal decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents and students of St. Augustine's University's early college program are voicing concerns following the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCC) accreditation hearing.

The critical hearing took place Tuesday morning, but all eyes are on the HBCU as it pleads its case around why it should keep its accreditation.

The decision will be reached within seven days. It will impact current students and those attending early college at the university.

The HBCU's partnership with the university started in 2012. According to Wake County Public Schools, there are 156 students enrolled in the program along with dozens of teachers.

"I really want to be hopeful," said Alison Mendez, the mother of a student attending Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy. "For these people, they can move on to another job. Their job may be there in two years, but for the girls who are juniors and seniors this is impacting them now."

Mendez's daughter, Maya, is a freshman student who is now worried about more than her studies.

"I'm honestly really scared about not getting my credits. I have been at my school for a while now. I was hoping I could achieve them," said Maya.

On January 29th, the school district sent a letter to parents stating "After careful consideration, the decision has been made to continue our partnership with St Augustine's University for the remainder of the semester. If the committee denies SAU's appeal it can still remain accredited on probation by deciding to take the decision to arbitration. SAU would retain its accreditation during the process. That process will extend beyond the spring semester allowing students to complete the semester at an accredited university.

On February 7th, there was a meeting between parents and Interim SAU President Marcus Burgess and the WCPSS Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. Both provided updates about the university's accreditation status.

"I think people thought we'd be given the opportunity to ask questions," said Mendez. "We put questions in, but not a lot was answered. We didn't know they were missing payroll. We just didn't know quite how bad it was."

The HBCU found itself on probation in December of 2023. That's when the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges voted to remove its membership as an accredited institution citing financial responsibility.

Meantime, students and parents are waiting for SACS-COC's decision regarding the future of St. Augustine's University, including Alison and Maya.

"I applied for magnet schools. I put in transfer requests to one of the early colleges, but I'm not hopeful about any of those," said Mendez.

