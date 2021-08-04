Missouri's governor pardons McCloskeys, couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters

Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in June.
By Ivan Pereira
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he had pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were charged with waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home last year.

Mark McCloskey was seen holding a semi-automatic rifle while his wife was holding a handgun on their property on June 28, 2020, as a group of protesters passed by their house, prosecutors said. The couple were filmed shouting "Get out" to the crowd, but there was no physical confrontation between them and the protesters.

They contended they were protecting their property during the protests.

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who was criminally charged after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice demonstrators last year, is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.



Several prominent conservative leaders, including President Donald Trump, defended the couple. The McCloskeys were guest speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

A grand jury indicted the couple in October and Pearson told reporters he would consider pardoning them.

The couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in June. They surrendered their weapons and Patricia McCloskey was fined $2,000 while her husband was fined $750.

When Judge David Mason asked Mark McCloskey if he acknowledged that his actions put people at risk of personal injury, McCloskey replied, "I sure did, your honor."

Mark McCloskey, who announced in May he was running for U.S. Senate, told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing that he'd do it again.

"Any time the mob approaches me, I'll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury because that's what kept them from destroying my house and my family," he said.

The couple and the governor didn't immediately provide statements about the pardons.
