Stanley Cup visits Raleigh Eyewitness News Center

The oldest existing trophy given to professional sports league champions in North America made its way to Raleigh on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The oldest existing trophy given to professional sports league champions in North America made its way to Raleigh on Wednesday.

The Stanley Cup dates back to 1892 when it Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor of Canada first gave the cup to the country's top-ranked amateur ice hockey team.

SEE ALSO | The Ultimate Stanley Cup, presented by ESPN

Since then the cup has continued to be a prized commodity. It now stands 35-inches tall and weighs 37 pounds. It's made of silver and nickel alloy and includes engraved names of both recent and ancient cup winners.

Stanley Cup Keeper Howie Barrow brought the cup to the ABC11 Eyewitness News studio in Raleigh. Watch the video above to learn more about it.

WATCH | Caniac builds his own Stanley Cup from repurposed metal