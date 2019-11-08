The 411: Star-studded socks from the king of pop

Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • An Asheville woman in a wheelchair hopes to win the Miss North Carolina Pageant.
  • An 11-year-old who organized marches against child abuse will be featured in an episode of 'Marvel's Hero Project'
  • Burn Boot Camp helps young people get ready for adulthood and aims to send a message of acceptance.
  • Want Michael Jackson's iconic crystal-studded stocks? You'll have to open up the wallet! The king of pop's threads are up for auction.


    • Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, calls for budget compromise
    People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
    Raleigh pedestrian killed, driver charged with DWI
    Boss lets workers carry guns after terrifying robbery
    Freeze Warning in effect until Saturday morning
    Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
    Quidditch championship comes to Goldsboro
    Show More
    Woman in wheelchair looks to win Miss North Carolina pageant
    Cooper signs bill allowing women to revoke consent
    WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
    Greta Thunberg coming to NC for youth climate rally
    Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by three vehicles in Apex
    More TOP STORIES News