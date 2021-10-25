Community & Events

2021 NC State Fair reports lowest total attendance since 2008

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2021 NC State Fair's final days attract big crowds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This year's NC State Fair saw its lowest attendance since 2008, according to preliminary attendance numbers.

The fair said the numbers for its final weekend are not finalized. Still, that Saturday and Sunday saw the highest turnout this year.

The fair expects to have final attendance numbers by Oct. 27. In the meantime, the fair's preliminary count places final attendance at 821,463. If that holds, it would be the lowest turnout since 2008 when 765,067 people went to the fair.

This year's fair is the first in two years, because COVID-19 precautions forced organizers to abandon plans for a fair in 2020.

Vendors and organizers said they were happy to be back in action, providing fun and games for North Carolinians.

"We're very excited about the turnout," fair manager Kent Yelverton said. "Many of these vendors had no opportunity in 2020. For them to come out, and have this kind of crowd to sell to is a great thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighnc state fair
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News