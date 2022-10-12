State of Wake County Address paints picture of flourishing regional with even better days ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Top leaders in Wake County gathered Tuesday night for the annual State of the County address.

It took place at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Leaders painted an upbeat picture of the county's past and present and described the ways that will lead into the future.

"We have a booming economy, a phenomenal education check and beautiful natural resources and abundant water," said Sig Hutchinson, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

He spoke along with Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore, Scott Ralls, president of Wake Tech and Adrienne Cole, president and CEO of the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

"We already know how great it is," said Hutchinson. "But for it to continue to be great, we're going to need to continue to invest, allow it to be as great as it can."

Leaders said the area is ripe for more business and development.

Priorities continue to focus on affordable housing and better transportation.

The county is breaking ground on the Bus Rapid Transit Corridor down New Bern Avenue next year. In the meantime, the county has expanded existing bus lines.

Commissioner Hutchinson said they're also opening up 7,400 acres of new nature preserves and starting design on the Triangle Bikeway to run along Interstate 40 into RTP next year.

Part of the event was also to encourage people to vote for 3 bonds in next month's election. One is for Wake County Schools. Another is for Wake Tech. The third is for parks.