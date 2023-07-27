Wake County man charged with statutory rape of child in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is accused of sex crimes involving a minor, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Franklin County investigators arrested David Manuel Lopez on Monday and charged him with statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and statutory sexual offense with a child younger than 15.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office said it obtained a warrant for an additional two counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15.

David Manuel Lopez Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Lopez, 25, is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center on a $1.2 million secured bond.

No other details were immediately released.

