Wake County man charged with statutory rape of child in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is accused of sex crimes involving a minor, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Franklin County investigators arrested David Manuel Lopez on Monday and charged him with statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and statutory sexual offense with a child younger than 15.
After further investigation, the sheriff's office said it obtained a warrant for an additional two counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15.
Lopez, 25, is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center on a $1.2 million secured bond.
No other details were immediately released.
