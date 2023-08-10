Lightning strike damages main water line in Stedman

Crews in Stedman are frantically trying to fix the town's main water line after a lightning strike hit a 12-inch water line.

A storm that pushed through around mid-day Thursday included a lightning strike that damaged a tree and destroyed the town's main water line.

The water tank on Highway 24 was drained of water, and residents experienced complete outages or low water pressure.

A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Town leaders warned more than 1,000 residents not to drink the water saying that bacteria could be introduced into the water system because of the low pressure and outages.

Crews are working to repair the main water line. They expect to wrap up their work Thursday evening.

Once water pressure is restored, folks are being encouraged to boil all water for the time-being or use bottled water instead.