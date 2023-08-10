WATCH LIVE

Another chance for severe weather with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

Thursday, August 10, 2023 10:27AM
Damaging winds pose the greatest risk, though storms will also be capable of hail and locally heavy downpours.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms across the Triangle today.

Damaging winds pose the greatest risk, though storms will be capable of hail, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy downpours.

Western parts of the Triangle will begin to see activity starting mid to late morning, with areas near Raleigh and eastward getting into the action during the late-morning early-afternoon timeframe.

Latest models show storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, localized flash flooding, and even a few tornadoes. Best chance for this activity appears to be near and east of RDU.

This activity will move offshore during the mid to late evening hours as the system moves east.

Temperatures will be near historical average and allow for pretty humid conditions.

