stock market

How old are you? Here's how the coronavirus stock market plunge affects your investments

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Stocks fell fast and far Monday on Wall Street.

RELATED: Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, coronavirus fears slam markets

Circuit breakers kicked in and trading temporarily halted because of a dramatic seven percent drop. The markets reeling as oil prices are plunging and coronavirus fears are rising.

RELATED: Coronavirus fears, oil price war causes gas to dip below $2 a gallon in parts of NC

Raleigh financial advisor Nina O'Neal, a partner at Archer Investments, said it's healthy to be concerned right now, but people shouldn't be afraid.
"We don't like to make knee jerk reactions in major market movements unless there's a significant opportunity that we see," she said.

WATCH:
EMBED More News Videos

Financial expert speaks on ABC11 Facebook live about coronavirus economy implications



ABC11 asked what investors should be doing based on their stage of life.

YOUNG ADULTS GETTING INTO WORKFORCE

O'Neal said there's opportunity for people just starting out. They're buying at a low point in the market and that'll mature over time.

"I would say for young people, don't worry about the day-to-day movements," said Archer. "(Investing now) breaks up market timing risk because you're buying at different points."

MID-CAREER ADULTS, PERHAPS WITH A FAMILY
Archer suggested increasing your retirement contributions while the prices are down.

"If you have the earnings opportunity to max out your 401K, and you're not doing that, I would say that's the biggest thing you need to look at. Not what the market performance was today," she said.

OLDER ADULTS CLOSE TO RETIREMENT

If you're close to retirement or hoping to leave in the next five years, Archer strongly suggests working with a professional.

"You're at critical years to not be able to rebound or not be able to earn much more," she said. "There's not a lot of room for error and I think people saw that in 2007, 2008, 2009 when we had the Financial Crisis. So many people were improperly invested or got out of the markets, and they couldn't retire. Then we saw an extension of people staying in the markets, which then kind of hurt the GenX and the GenY and their ability to move forward."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswall streetcoronavirusdow jonesoilstock marketu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOCK MARKET
Why is the stock market going up? Can you defer student loans? Financial expert weighs in
CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees
Sen. Burr under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News