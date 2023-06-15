Help stop summer hunger for local kids

For kids and families experiencing hunger, summer vacation can be anything but a break.

HELP GET FOOD TO KIDS & THEIR FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

Nearly 300,000 students within the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina's service area count on school-provided meals, with an estimated 1 in 6 (under the age of 18) experiencing food insecurity in their homes.

Now that school is out, kids could spend up to 90 days worrying about their next meal as their caregivers also face the increased costs of groceries, childcare, and utilities.

To help, the Food Bank and its community partners have joined together to stop summer hunger. They are working to provide as many meals as possible to children and teens by operating over 25 free meal sites. The list of sites spans the Food Bank's 34-county service area and will be updated as often as necessary.

But the Food Bank needs your help.

Simple ways you can help the Food Bank meet the increased need:

1. Donate funds: Now through the end of July, every dollar given can provide 10 meals for our community. Click here to donate.

2. Donate food: Shelf-stable items are always needed (i.e., peanut butter, canned tuna, soup, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables). Learn more here.

3. Donate time: volunteer as an individual or with a group at any of the Food Bank's six branches. Go to foodbankcenc.org/volunteer for more info.

Together, we can ensure that kids can be kids and that they get access to nutritious food so they can continue to grow, play, and learn.