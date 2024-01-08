VIDEO: Motorcycle passes stop school bus, nearly hits 6-year-old boy in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist nearly hit a 6-year-old boy getting off the bus in Troutman, North Carolina.

"I about got hit by a motorcycle," the young boy told area ABC affiliate WSOC. "(The motorcyclist) did see me, but he just didn't even care."

It happened Thursday near Interstate 77 in Iredell County.

A school bus had just stopped to let children off and reunite them with their families. The bus had its warning lights on and stop arm extended.

Still, the motorcyclist speed right past the bus, forcing the young student to jump back to avoid serious injury.

The young boy's dad said he couldn't believe the motorcyclist didn't even stop to check on anyone or say he was sorry.

"I've ridden crotch rockets all my life -- they can stop in the width of a house," Norman Richards said. "That guy didn't even come back to say he was sorry or check on anyone. That would have made a difference to me, because we all make mistakes."

The school system said stopped school buses in the district are passed about 40 times a day.

Troopers released a picture of the motorcyclist, as well as the video, and are working to identify them.