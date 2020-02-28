Fayetteville couple says 'I definitely do' on Strahan, Sara and Keke

Joshua Powell and Kiana Myrick exchanged tearful vows they wrote for the occasion, surrounded by their friends and family.
"Eight long years ago, I found my best friend," Powell said. "You taught me what true love is."
"Your smile soothes my worries, your heart loves me through my mistakes," Myrick said. "And I know I can trust you with my whole heart."
When asked if he would take Myrick to be his wife, Powell quickly responded, "I definitely do."
The couple's proposal first went viral right around Christmas time when Powell asked a series of wedding-related questions which ultimately lead to him asking "How would you finish this -- will you marry me?" Myrick said, "Yes I will," without realizing he was serious.
The viral video has garnered well over 3 million views and more than 15,000 shares.
Thursday afternoon, the couple spoke with ABC11 on Facetime from New York City. The SSK Show planned their dream wedding in just five days for "Our Big Fast TV Wedding." The only catch is viewers selected Kiana's dress, a short-sleeved, ballgown-style ensemble.
"I'm thrilled overall to have this opportunity. Many would love to have it," said Myrick. "I'm truly grateful."
Kiana is a nursing student at Duke University and Josh is a Criminal Justice major at North Carolina A&T. The high school sweethearts get the unique opportunity of showing the world their love story.
"It's a dream come true. She's the woman of my dreams. As long as she's happy, I'm overjoyed," said Powell.
The couple had been together since high school, come 2021, the two will be known as the #powercouple.
Behind the scenes photos of the celebration on Strahan, Sara and Keke: